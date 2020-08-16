SpiceJet flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities to start from tomorrow

Budget carrier SpiceJet will be operating scheduled flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities – Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Madurai and Mumbai, from tomorrow to 31st August, 2020. Here is everything you should know about the flights.

Eligibility for passengers flying to Dubai

Eligibility for passengers flying to Dubai

-Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa for UAE only

-UAE nationals

Eligibility for passengers flying to India from Dubai

- Stranded Indian nationals

-All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding UAE passports.

-UAE Nationals holding a valid visa.

Guidelines for passengers before flying

1) Passengers flying to Dubai should hold a PCR negative report done 96 hours within departure time from any ICMR approved lab.

2) All passengers arriving in Dubai must have a valid health insurance.

3)All passengers will have to fill in Health declaration form available at SpiceJet website prior to departure and arrival to and from Dubai.

Flights schedule from India to Dubai

Delhi to Dubai-17,19,23,25,26,31,31 August

Jaipur to Dubai-20,23,27,30 August

Kozhikode to Dubai-18,19,20,23,25,26,27,30,31 August

Madurai to Dubai-17,19 August

Mumbai to Dubai-18,20,25,27 August

Flights schedule from Dubai to India

Dubai to Delhi -17,19,23,25,26,31,31 August

Dubai to Jaipur- 20,23,27,30 August

Dubai to Kozhikode - 18,19,20,23,25,26,27,30,31 August

Dubai to Madurai-17,19 August

Dubai to Mumbai-18,20,25,27 August.

The ticket bookings for flights from Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi to 18 destinations in India from August 16 to 31 have already opened. IndiGo and GoAir have already started flights to UAE.

Vistara is also offering direct flights to Dubai operational under the air bubble agreement till 30-August-2020. The return fares is starting at ₹17,747 (all-inclusive).

