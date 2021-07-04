SpiceJet fundraise will be crucial for its survival, say experts

"Aviation is in the transition phase of recovery which may last till the last quarter (of 2021) after which the situation is expected to evolve at a much better pace in the first quarter of 2022. Pent-up demand in 2022 would be the biggest driver for faster recovery in the near-term. Sustainable operations in the current year will lay the foundation of re-inventing the revenue cycles in 2022," Singh added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}