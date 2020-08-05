SpiceJet gets slots at Heathrow, to start flights from next month

NEW DELHI : No-frills carrier SpiceJet Ltd has secured slots at London’s Heathrow Airport to start flights from 1 September, about a fortnight after it was designated as India’s scheduled carrier to the UK, the airline said in a stock exchange notification.

The airline will be able to operate flights to the airport at least till the end of the summer schedule in October. Such slot allocation could then be extended for the winter schedule from November to April for regular operations.

“This is at present under the bubble arrangement between India and the UK and effective up to the end of the summer schedule, 23 October. The same shall be extended (on the) basis (of) resumption of regular operations," the airline said. “The company is also in advance discussion to secure slots for (the) winter schedule for regular operations," it added.

SpiceJet has recently taken a wide-body Airbus A330-900 plane on wet lease to carry out its long-haul operations.

A wet lease is an arrangement whereby the lessor provides aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance to an airline, which pays according to the hours operated.

The Indian government has extended to 31 August the suspension of scheduled international flights, other than repatriation flights and cargo flights. Scheduled commercial international flights have been suspended since March to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

India has held talks with countries such as the US, France, Germany and the UK to resume international flights under “bilateral air bubbles", which will allow Indian airlines and their foreign counterparts to operate limited flights between the nations with certain pre-conditions.

