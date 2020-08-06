Budget carrier Spicejet has announced Spicejet Extra Seats, allowing passenger to book two seats or even a full row to make their air travel safer and more comfortable. SpiceJet Extra Seats is available across the airline’s domestic network and passengers opting for it will be automatically entitled to a host of complimentary services such as priority check-in, preferred boarding and bag out service, the airline said.

"SpiceJet now lets you book an entire row to yourself, and even just two seats together. Book now to enjoy a contactless flying experience within the comfort and safety of your personal space in the sky." the airline said in a tweet

SpiceJet now lets you book an entire row to yourself, and even just two seats together. Book now to enjoy a contactless flying experience within the comfort and safety of your personal space in the sky.#SocialDistancing #flySpiceJet pic.twitter.com/cGsjHNdx3x — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 5, 2020

How to book SpiceJet Extra Seats

1) Visit SpiceJet.com and select your flight.

2) On the Seat Map page, select a Window/Aisle seat which has vacant seats adjacent to it.

If you would like to book 1 Extra Seat, choose a window/aisle seat where the middle seat adjacent to it is vacant.

If you would like to book a private row (2 adjacent Extra Seats), choose a window/aisle seat where the other 2 seats in your row are vacant.

3) You would be given an option to either book 1 Extra Seat or a private row.

4) On successful payment, your booking will be completed with Extra Seats added to your PNR.

Earlier, other major carriers IndiGo, GoAir and Vistara announced similar schemes for its passengers to reserve a second seat in order to maintain social distance. These additional seats are being sold at an additional cost.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Occupancy rate in Indian domestic flights has been around just 50-60 per cent since May 25

