SpiceJet has cleared all dues, Credit Suisse tells Supreme Court
During the previous hearing, the Supreme Court took exception to SpiceJet’s failure to settle its dues after Credit Suisse said it had received only $13.75 million of the $15 million it was to be paid by 15 February.
New Delhi: Credit Suisse told the Supreme Court on Friday that SpiceJet has cleared its outstanding dues and is no longer in default. On the bank’s request, the court deferred the case to the end of July. At the next hearing the court will monitor whether SpiceJet has been paying its monthly instalments on time.