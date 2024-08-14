Delhi HC orders SpiceJet to ground three engines by 16 August

  • The court directed SpiceJet to return the engines to the French lessors within 15 days and make further arrangements for inspection.

Krishna Yadav
Published14 Aug 2024, 05:06 PM IST
SpiceJet contended that grounding the aircraft would severely disrupt its revenue and operations.
SpiceJet contended that grounding the aircraft would severely disrupt its revenue and operations.

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday ordered cash-strapped airline SpiceJet to ground three engines leased from two French lessors, Team France 01 SAS and Sunbird France 02 SAS, due to default on rental lease payments. 

The court directed the budget airline to ground these engines by 16 August, return them to the lessors within 15 days and make further arrangements for inspection.

This decision follows the lessors' rejection on 12 August of SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh's offer to pledge his shares as collateral for the airline’s outstanding liabilities. 

The lessors argued that they were unwilling to accept shares from a company with questionable financial stability and expressed frustration over the airline’s failure to make payments despite their patience since December. They demanded SpiceJet disclose Singh’s assets and make alternative arrangements to return the engines.

Also Read:| Mint Explainer: Why SpiceJet repeatedly struggles to announce earnings on time

Previously, the high court had sought personal guarantees from SpiceJet’s directors in case the airline failed to meet its financial obligations, given its inability to pay its dues. 

SpiceJet contended that grounding the aircraft would severely disrupt its revenue and operations.

In response to its financial difficulties, SpiceJet has announced plans to raise 3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) by 30 September to alleviate its financial strain. The airline has assured the court that 4.9 crore from the equity proceeds would be used to settle the outstanding dues by the end of September. 

Despite this assurance, the lessors have declined to engage further with the airline.

Team France 01 SAS and Sunbird France 02 SAS filed their case against SpiceJet in December 2023, claiming unpaid dues of over $20 million, according to court filings.

SpiceJet has faced multiple legal battles over unpaid dues in the Delhi high court and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), including contempt charges and regular rebukes for failing to pay creditors and comply with court orders. 

Also Read: The many challenging lives SpiceJet has lived

On 9 June, the high court ordered the registration of a contempt case against SpiceJet's directors for not complying with its order to return two airframes and three engines to lessor TWC Aviation Capital Ltd.

These cases highlight SpiceJet's severe financial difficulties and its struggle to stay afloat.

Reports suggest that Ajay Singh plans to reduce his stake in the airline by over 10%, aiming to raise around 3,000 crore. Despite this stake dilution, Singh is expected to remain the largest shareholder, with his holding anticipated to decrease to approximately 30-35% after the fundraising is completed by September.

Also Read: SC rejects Maran’s plea, upholds division bench ruling favouring SpiceJet

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 05:06 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsDelhi HC orders SpiceJet to ground three engines by 16 August

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue