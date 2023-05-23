SpiceJet hikes salaries for pilots, to pay ₹7.5 lakh per month2 min read . Updated: 23 May 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Salary of captains has been increased to ₹7.5 lakh-a-month for 75 hours of flying. The hike will be applicable from May 16, 2023: The official release from SpiceJet read
SpiceJet, which completed 18 years of flying on Tuesday, announced that they have decided to hike the salary of their captains to ₹7.5 lakhs per month for flying 75 hours. SpiceJet also announced that a tenure-linked loyalty reward has also been introduced for captains.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×