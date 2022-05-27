Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SpiceJet, hit by ransomware attack, delays Q4 results

SpiceJet, hit by ransomware attack, delays Q4 results

27 May 2022

  • The Board meeting of the company scheduled to be held on 30 May is being postponed and the revised date to consider and approve the financial results will be communicated shortly, the company said in a statement.

SpiceJet Ltd has delayed results for the fourth quarter, due ransomware attack on its IT systems which has affected the completion of the audit process within the stipulated time.

SpiceJet said it is taking the corrective measures with assistance of cyber experts and authorities on the issue.

On Friday, SpiceJet shares closed 0.91% lower at 49.15 apiece on NSE.

The company was scheduled to announce the results on 30 May.

The Board meeting of the company scheduled to be held on 30 May is being postponed and the revised date to consider and approve the financial results will be communicated shortly, the company said in a statement.