SpiceJet hit with new insolvency claims by three lessors over ₹77 crore dues

Three lessors of budget airline SpiceJet – AWAS 36698 Ireland, AWAS 36694 Ireland, and AWAS 36695 Ireland – have moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline for allegedly defaulting on rental dues of ₹77 crore. The tribunal issued a notice to SpiceJet on Thursday, asking it to reply within two weeks, and deferred the hearing to 30 May.