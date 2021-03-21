SpiceJet Airlines has dedicated a special aircraft livery to honour the humanitarian work of actor Sonu Sood who helped millions of stranded Indians, both within and outside India, reach their homes amidst the covid-19 pandemic last year.

SpiceJet unveiled a special livery with an image of the actor wrapped on its Boeing 737 aircraft.

SpiceJet and Sonu Sood had come together since the beginning of the pandemic last year to work closely to help repatriate thousands of stranded Indians who were stuck abroad. As part of this collaboration, more than 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan and hundreds of Indian nationals stuck in Russia, Uzbekistan, Manila, Almaty among other countries were repatriated to India.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said, “We are extremely proud of our association with Sonu Sood and the work that we have done together during this pandemic. This special livery is a tribute from SpiceJet for Sonu’s selfless efforts and to thank him for the outstanding and exemplary work that he has done to help millions during this pandemic."

SpiceJet has brought back 2.5 lakh Indian and foreign nationals stranded in different countries on more than 1,500 special flights. The airline has operated around 16,000 cargo flights carrying more 133,500 tonnes of vital supplies and cargo since 25 March, 2020.

The actor responded to the gesture on Twitter thanking the airline.

Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket.

Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more. @flyspicejet pic.twitter.com/MYipwwYReG — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 20, 2021

Ever since the beginning of the lockdown, the actor through Ghar Bhejo campaign for sending migrants home and bringing stranded Indian students back home stood out the most as Sood and his team arranged transportation for them even when local transportation was off the roads.

Besides facilitating transportation for thousands of Indians to go back home, Sonu Sood also launched an app, Pravasi Rojgar (now known as GoodWorker) and Sonu Sood Job portal to help skilled and unskilled workers find jobs. The main objective of Pravasi Rojgar mobile app was to provide employment to those who have gone to their state or home due to coronavirus pandemic and had lost their jobs.

Sood also started a food and ration drive called ‘Shakti Annadanam’ offering meals in Mumbai everyday in areas like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Juhu and Bandra. The initiative successfully fed more than 100,000 migrant workers and homeless labourers in Mumbai every week.

