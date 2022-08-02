SpiceJet in full and final settlement with AAI, out of ‘cash and carry’ arrangement2 min read . 02 Aug 2022
- SpiceJet reverts to normal operations at all AAI run airports across the country
Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd said on Tuesday it had cleared all its outstanding principal dues with the Airports Authority of India, which owns and operates airports in the country.
SpiceJet has entered into a full and final settlement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and has cleared all outstanding principal dues of the airport operator, the airline said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. "With this, SpiceJet will no longer remain on ‘cash and carry’ at AAI run airports across the country and will revert to advance payment mechanism for daily flight operations," it said in the statement.
SpiceJet’s ability to clear the pending dues reflects the airline’s improved cash flow in recent times. In another big boost for the airline, AAI will release SpiceJet’s ₹50 Crore bank guarantee following the airline clearing all its principal dues. This will result in additional liquidity for the airline.
SpiceJet has flown with the highest passenger load factor in the Indian skies for a record seven years. Starting April 2015, SpiceJet has recorded the highest occupancy among all Indian domestic airlines – a feat unparalleled in global aviation. The airline also holds the envious distinction of having flown with a Passenger Load Factor (PLF) of more than 90% for a record 58 consecutive months.
SpiceJet’s domestic network covers the length and breadth of the country with the airline operating to 51 domestic destinations. Pioneer of the regional connectivity scheme, SpiceJet is the country’s largest regional player helping connect the remotest parts of the country by air.
The airline’s focus on providing direct flight connectivity to regional hubs not only ensures better connectivity, it also has a cascading effect on tourism and economic activity in the region. SpiceJet has added multiple UDAN destinations to the country’s aviation map including Pakyong, Jharsuguda, Kandla, Darbhanga, Kanpur, Ajmer (Kishangarh), among others.
The airline has been under the spotlight lately after a slew of incidents on its flights and one of its Dubai-based lessors asked the regulator to deregister three of SpiceJet's planes.
"We are confident of scaling up our operations and addressing any concern that the regulator may have, on priority," the airline said on Monday.
Load factor, a measure of how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity has been used, was over 80% on Saturday and Sunday, the airline said in a statement.