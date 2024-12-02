Companies
SpiceJet Insolvency Claims: Are Creditors Leveraging the IBC Forum for Settlements?
Krishna Yadav 4 min read 02 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Mint’s research reveals that as of November 2024, 16 insolvency claims have been filed against the airline, primarily by lessors and some service vendors.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s bankruptcy courts are indignant at being used by creditors as a tool to recover dues from companies that are not really bankrupt, and for wasting their time.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less