Companies
Former SpiceJet pilots join bankruptcy chorus over ₹3 crore unpaid dues
Summary
- Two former pilots have moved the NCLT, seeking insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet over unpaid dues. The tribunal, however, hinted that the plea may be a pressure tactic.
NEW DELHI : Two former pilots of SpiceJet Ltd have approached the Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking to declare the airline bankrupt over unpaid dues totalling ₹3 crore.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more