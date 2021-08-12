OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >SpiceJet introduces mid-air cab bookings in this city. Fares, bookings and other details here

Mumbai: Budget carrier SpiceJet has introduced a new service for its passengers -mid-air cab bookings. So, now passengers can book cabs for airport transfer during their flight, using the airline's in-flight entertainment platform SpiceScreen.

"Want to know how to make a stylish entry in Delhi? Introducing Mid-air cab bookings for your convenience & safety!" SpiceJet tweeted.

This first-of-its-kind initiative in the domestic aviation industry would help the passengers avoid any waiting for their transport, post-arrival at the cab transfer area, the airline said

“With our latest offering, passengers will no longer have to carry their luggage to the cab departure area besides enjoying zero waiting time as cabs will now be available for them right outside the arrival gate," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, PTI reported.

Steps to book a confirmed cab on your flight

  • Connect to SpiceScreen on your mobile device
  • Go to the CAB section on the homepage
  • Enter your mobile number and confirm your cab
  • Once the customer's details are submitted, the cab booking is 100% confirmed.
  • SpiceJet passengers can book their cabs with the lowest fares with up to a 10% discount.
  • No cancellation fee will be levied if the cab is not boarded.
  • No waiting in the queue to board the cab.
  • Closest pick up point from the exit gate
  • Cab fares are fixed as per kilometres.
  • Fares can be checked on the booking page.
  • Cab Type: Sedan

In the first phase, the new service will be available to passengers arriving at the Delhi airport. The airline will further extend the service to all major airports, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune in a phased-manner.


MINT PREMIUM See All



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
SpiceJet operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q-400s, and is the country’s largest regional player operating 63 daily flights under regional connectivity scheme.

SpiceJet to add 16 new flights from August

1 min read . 31 Jul 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout