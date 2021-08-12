Mumbai: Budget carrier SpiceJet has introduced a new service for its passengers -mid-air cab bookings. So, now passengers can book cabs for airport transfer during their flight, using the airline's in-flight entertainment platform SpiceScreen.

"Want to know how to make a stylish entry in Delhi? Introducing Mid-air cab bookings for your convenience & safety!" SpiceJet tweeted.

Want to know how to make a stylish entry in Delhi? 😎

Introducing Mid-air cab bookings for your convenience & safety!



✅Open your SpiceScreen 📲

✅Choose your closest pick-up point📍

✅Get 💯 confirmed 🚕

✅ 🆓 Cancellations

✅ 🅾️ Waiting ⏰ pic.twitter.com/7SYBhbKff9 — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 12, 2021

This first-of-its-kind initiative in the domestic aviation industry would help the passengers avoid any waiting for their transport, post-arrival at the cab transfer area, the airline said

“With our latest offering, passengers will no longer have to carry their luggage to the cab departure area besides enjoying zero waiting time as cabs will now be available for them right outside the arrival gate," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, PTI reported.

Steps to book a confirmed cab on your flight

Connect to SpiceScreen on your mobile device

Go to the CAB section on the homepage

Enter your mobile number and confirm your cab

Once the customer's details are submitted, the cab booking is 100% confirmed.

SpiceJet passengers can book their cabs with the lowest fares with up to a 10% discount.

No cancellation fee will be levied if the cab is not boarded.

No waiting in the queue to board the cab.

Closest pick up point from the exit gate

Cab fares are fixed as per kilometres.

Fares can be checked on the booking page.

Cab Type: Sedan

In the first phase, the new service will be available to passengers arriving at the Delhi airport. The airline will further extend the service to all major airports, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune in a phased-manner.













