Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >SpiceJet introduces mid-air cab bookings in this city. Fares, bookings and other details here

SpiceJet introduces mid-air cab bookings in this city. Fares, bookings and other details here

Premium
SpiceJet introduces mid-air cab bookings for your convenience and safety.
1 min read . 12:25 PM IST Livemint

SpiceJet said that this first-of-its-kind initiative in the domestic aviation industry would help the passengers avoid any waiting for their transport, post-arrival at the cab transfer area

Mumbai: Budget carrier SpiceJet has introduced a new service for its passengers -mid-air cab bookings. So, now passengers can book cabs for airport transfer during their flight, using the airline's in-flight entertainment platform SpiceScreen.

Mumbai: Budget carrier SpiceJet has introduced a new service for its passengers -mid-air cab bookings. So, now passengers can book cabs for airport transfer during their flight, using the airline's in-flight entertainment platform SpiceScreen.

"Want to know how to make a stylish entry in Delhi? Introducing Mid-air cab bookings for your convenience & safety!" SpiceJet tweeted.

"Want to know how to make a stylish entry in Delhi? Introducing Mid-air cab bookings for your convenience & safety!" SpiceJet tweeted.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This first-of-its-kind initiative in the domestic aviation industry would help the passengers avoid any waiting for their transport, post-arrival at the cab transfer area, the airline said

“With our latest offering, passengers will no longer have to carry their luggage to the cab departure area besides enjoying zero waiting time as cabs will now be available for them right outside the arrival gate," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, PTI reported.

Steps to book a confirmed cab on your flight

  • Connect to SpiceScreen on your mobile device
  • Go to the CAB section on the homepage
  • Enter your mobile number and confirm your cab
  • Once the customer's details are submitted, the cab booking is 100% confirmed.
  • SpiceJet passengers can book their cabs with the lowest fares with up to a 10% discount.
  • No cancellation fee will be levied if the cab is not boarded.
  • No waiting in the queue to board the cab.
  • Closest pick up point from the exit gate
  • Cab fares are fixed as per kilometres.
  • Fares can be checked on the booking page.
  • Cab Type: Sedan

In the first phase, the new service will be available to passengers arriving at the Delhi airport. The airline will further extend the service to all major airports, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune in a phased-manner.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Three tips for the first-time equity investor

Premium

Falling grey market premium points to weak IPO listings ahead

Premium

This fantasy sports firm is turning a venture capital investor

Premium

Second covid wave dents Trent’s Q1 but recovery is gath ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!