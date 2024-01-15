Low-cost carrier SpiceJet is set to launch non-stop flights connecting Ayodhya with three Indian cities from February 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spicejet flights will connect Ayodhya with Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai from 1st February. The airline will deploy its 189-seater Boeing 737 aircraft on the aforementioned routes.

Last week, SpiceJet announced it would operate a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21.

The special flight caters to passengers attending the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

The airline aims to connect Ayodhya with several other major cities across India soon, SpiceJet said in a press statement.

"We are happy to announce the introduction of non‐stop flights connecting Ayodhya with Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. These new flights align with our commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing passengers with convenient travel options. SpiceJet remains dedicated to connecting more Indian cities with Ayodhya soon, offering non‐stop flights for a seamless and comfortable travel experience," Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said.

Recently, IndiGo announced direct flights between Mumbai and Ayodhya from Monday (15 January).

Besides, the airline also started direct flights between Delhi and Ayodhya. Air India Express is slated to start operations on this route on 16 January (Tuesday).

On December 30, 2023, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly built Ayodhya Airport- Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that 100 chartered flights are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport for the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

Ayodhya Airfares With only a few days left for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, the flight rates have skyrocketed.

Indiver Rastogi, President & Group Head, Global Business Travel, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel said airfares to Ayodhya from hubs like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai cost approx. between ₹20,000 to over ₹30,000.

Direct return fares to Ayodhya in the week of January 22nd cost 30-70% higher compared to average return fares to the closest hubs - Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, Rastogi adds.

