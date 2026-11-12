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SpiceJet is running late on three fronts: flights, supplier payments, salaries

Dipali BankaAbhishek Law
4 min read12 Nov 2026, 08:00 AM IST
In September, nearly two in five SpiceJet flights were delayed by more than two hours.
In September, nearly two in five SpiceJet flights were delayed by more than two hours.(Reuters)
Summary

A cash crunch is squeezing SpiceJet’s operations, with its market share falling to a record low of 0.6%, below regional rival Star Air.

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MUMBAI,NEW DELHI : SpiceJet Ltd is struggling to keep its planes flying, pay its suppliers, and clear employee salaries, with its cash crunch spilling into day-to-day operations.

MUMBAI,NEW DELHI : SpiceJet Ltd is struggling to keep its planes flying, pay its suppliers, and clear employee salaries, with its cash crunch spilling into day-to-day operations.

The strain is most evident in its supplier payments. Between April and September, the airline missed the 45-day legal payment deadline on more than 85% of invoices from small suppliers, leaving 63.03 crore unpaid, according to its latest regulatory filing.

The strain is most evident in its supplier payments. Between April and September, the airline missed the 45-day legal payment deadline on more than 85% of invoices from small suppliers, leaving 63.03 crore unpaid, according to its latest regulatory filing.

Flight operations have also taken a hit. In September, nearly two in five SpiceJet flights were delayed by more than two hours, while one in five was cancelled, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Employees, too, have been caught in the squeeze. Salary payments have been delayed, with some dues reportedly outstanding for more than four months, according to two company employees.

Also Read | Shrinking fleet, rising delays: SpiceJet trails rivals as cash crunch bites

The mounting cash crunch is reflected in the airline’s shrinking footprint. Its domestic market share fell to a record low of 0.6% in September, below regional carrier Star Air’s 0.7%. Just nine of its 12 aircraft are flying; the other three remain grounded as the Ajay Singh-promoted airline struggles to pay rent to lessors.

Small-supplier dues

SpiceJet’s half-yearly report submitted to the corporate affairs ministry on 30 October shows that 51.3% or 63.03 crore of the 122.93 crore owed to small businesses remained unpaid for more than 45 days in April-September 2026.

The airline paid 54.77 crore within 45 days, and another 5.13 crore remained unpaid but was not yet overdue.

The problem is widespread. A total of 7,660 invoices went unpaid over the past 45 days, making up 85.4% of all invoices, the highest share in at least two years.

On-time payments, meanwhile, dropped to their lowest level in two years, about 60% lower than the 135.61 crore that SpiceJet paid on time in October 2024-March 2025.

The airline was in a worse position in April-September 2024, when it had 94.14 crore in overdue payments, accounting for about 53% of its total micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) dues.

The airline has cited the same reason for almost every overdue entry: “Invoice received late.”

Under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act, 2006, buyers must pay MSMEs within 45 days; otherwise, they owe compound interest at three times the bank rate notified by the Reserve Bank of India.

“At present, SpiceJet has been able to make timely payments to oil marketing companies, which has allowed it to continue scheduling flights and selling tickets. While the airline is not insolvent, rising supplier dues, increase in cancellations, customer complaints, and delayed salary payments point to clear signs of financial strain,” said Abhinil Dahiwale, research analyst at Elara Capital.

“The airline is in desperate need of investors and a cash infusion to get operations in order,” he added.

Also Read | Air India weighs Singapore Airlines executive for CFO as losses mount

Mounting losses

The payment delays come as SpiceJet struggles to restore its financial health.

The airline has not yet shared its results for the March quarter, the full year ended March 2026, the June quarter and the September quarter, leaving investors and creditors without an updated view of its finances.

It last reported a net loss of 262 crore in the December quarter of fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26), after a 621 crore loss in the previous quarter.

CareEdge Ratings lowered the airline’s long-term bank rating to B+ in April 2026, citing ongoing losses, a weak financial state, and tight cash flow. Its total debt was 4,218.5 crore as of March 2025, including 3,329.3 crore in lease payments owed.

Mint's queries emailed to SpiceJet, ministry of corporate affairs and the DGCA remained unanswered.

Operational decline

SpiceJet carried about 73,000 domestic passengers in September, compared to 592,000 in January, as its market share fell from 3.9% to 0.6%, according to DGCA data.

The cancellation rate rose from 1.44% in January to 20.29% in September, the highest among all carriers, and more than 17 times the industry average of 1.15%.

On-time performance dropped from 56.8% to 16.6%, meaning only about one in six flights left on time.

Also Read | Mumbai airport impasse persists as Adani insists on airline capacity curbs

Passenger frustration is spilling onto social media with posts about delays and sudden cancellations. Recently, an argument broke out between passengers and SpiceJet staff at the Delhi airport. It escalated after an employee allegedly said, “SpiceJet sasta hai, isliye aaye ho aap (You chose SpiceJet because it is cheap)."

The share of flights delayed by more than two hours rose more than fivefold, from 7.2% to 39.36%, compared with an industry average of 1.19%.

In September, delays affected 35,956 SpiceJet passengers, more than IndiGo’s 30,619, even though IndiGo carried 100 times as many people.

Civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu said in September that the DGCA was carrying out operational and financial scrutiny of SpiceJet, with passenger convenience and safety as key priorities.

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Topics

    Meet the Author

    Dipali Banka

    Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

    ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

    Read Less
    Abhishek Law

    Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived seRead more

    veral newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeCompaniesNewsSpiceJet is running late on three fronts: flights, supplier payments, salaries

    SpiceJet is running late on three fronts: flights, supplier payments, salaries

    Dipali BankaAbhishek Law
    4 min read12 Nov 2026, 08:00 AM IST
    In September, nearly two in five SpiceJet flights were delayed by more than two hours.
    In September, nearly two in five SpiceJet flights were delayed by more than two hours.(Reuters)
    Summary

    A cash crunch is squeezing SpiceJet’s operations, with its market share falling to a record low of 0.6%, below regional rival Star Air.

    Gift this article

    MUMBAI,NEW DELHI : SpiceJet Ltd is struggling to keep its planes flying, pay its suppliers, and clear employee salaries, with its cash crunch spilling into day-to-day operations.

    MUMBAI,NEW DELHI : SpiceJet Ltd is struggling to keep its planes flying, pay its suppliers, and clear employee salaries, with its cash crunch spilling into day-to-day operations.

    The strain is most evident in its supplier payments. Between April and September, the airline missed the 45-day legal payment deadline on more than 85% of invoices from small suppliers, leaving 63.03 crore unpaid, according to its latest regulatory filing.

    The strain is most evident in its supplier payments. Between April and September, the airline missed the 45-day legal payment deadline on more than 85% of invoices from small suppliers, leaving 63.03 crore unpaid, according to its latest regulatory filing.

    Flight operations have also taken a hit. In September, nearly two in five SpiceJet flights were delayed by more than two hours, while one in five was cancelled, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

    Employees, too, have been caught in the squeeze. Salary payments have been delayed, with some dues reportedly outstanding for more than four months, according to two company employees.

    Also Read | Shrinking fleet, rising delays: SpiceJet trails rivals as cash crunch bites

    The mounting cash crunch is reflected in the airline’s shrinking footprint. Its domestic market share fell to a record low of 0.6% in September, below regional carrier Star Air’s 0.7%. Just nine of its 12 aircraft are flying; the other three remain grounded as the Ajay Singh-promoted airline struggles to pay rent to lessors.

    Small-supplier dues

    SpiceJet’s half-yearly report submitted to the corporate affairs ministry on 30 October shows that 51.3% or 63.03 crore of the 122.93 crore owed to small businesses remained unpaid for more than 45 days in April-September 2026.

    The airline paid 54.77 crore within 45 days, and another 5.13 crore remained unpaid but was not yet overdue.

    The problem is widespread. A total of 7,660 invoices went unpaid over the past 45 days, making up 85.4% of all invoices, the highest share in at least two years.

    On-time payments, meanwhile, dropped to their lowest level in two years, about 60% lower than the 135.61 crore that SpiceJet paid on time in October 2024-March 2025.

    The airline was in a worse position in April-September 2024, when it had 94.14 crore in overdue payments, accounting for about 53% of its total micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) dues.

    The airline has cited the same reason for almost every overdue entry: “Invoice received late.”

    Under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act, 2006, buyers must pay MSMEs within 45 days; otherwise, they owe compound interest at three times the bank rate notified by the Reserve Bank of India.

    “At present, SpiceJet has been able to make timely payments to oil marketing companies, which has allowed it to continue scheduling flights and selling tickets. While the airline is not insolvent, rising supplier dues, increase in cancellations, customer complaints, and delayed salary payments point to clear signs of financial strain,” said Abhinil Dahiwale, research analyst at Elara Capital.

    “The airline is in desperate need of investors and a cash infusion to get operations in order,” he added.

    Also Read | Air India weighs Singapore Airlines executive for CFO as losses mount

    Mounting losses

    The payment delays come as SpiceJet struggles to restore its financial health.

    The airline has not yet shared its results for the March quarter, the full year ended March 2026, the June quarter and the September quarter, leaving investors and creditors without an updated view of its finances.

    It last reported a net loss of 262 crore in the December quarter of fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26), after a 621 crore loss in the previous quarter.

    CareEdge Ratings lowered the airline’s long-term bank rating to B+ in April 2026, citing ongoing losses, a weak financial state, and tight cash flow. Its total debt was 4,218.5 crore as of March 2025, including 3,329.3 crore in lease payments owed.

    Mint's queries emailed to SpiceJet, ministry of corporate affairs and the DGCA remained unanswered.

    Operational decline

    SpiceJet carried about 73,000 domestic passengers in September, compared to 592,000 in January, as its market share fell from 3.9% to 0.6%, according to DGCA data.

    The cancellation rate rose from 1.44% in January to 20.29% in September, the highest among all carriers, and more than 17 times the industry average of 1.15%.

    On-time performance dropped from 56.8% to 16.6%, meaning only about one in six flights left on time.

    Also Read | Mumbai airport impasse persists as Adani insists on airline capacity curbs

    Passenger frustration is spilling onto social media with posts about delays and sudden cancellations. Recently, an argument broke out between passengers and SpiceJet staff at the Delhi airport. It escalated after an employee allegedly said, “SpiceJet sasta hai, isliye aaye ho aap (You chose SpiceJet because it is cheap)."

    The share of flights delayed by more than two hours rose more than fivefold, from 7.2% to 39.36%, compared with an industry average of 1.19%.

    In September, delays affected 35,956 SpiceJet passengers, more than IndiGo’s 30,619, even though IndiGo carried 100 times as many people.

    Civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu said in September that the DGCA was carrying out operational and financial scrutiny of SpiceJet, with passenger convenience and safety as key priorities.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Dipali Banka

      Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

      ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

      Read Less
      Abhishek Law

      Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived seRead more

      veral newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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