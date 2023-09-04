SpiceJet issues shares to lessors to clear ₹231 crore dues

SpiceJet issues shares to lessors to clear ₹231 crore dues1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 07:55 PM IST
The financially stricken low-cost carrier has announced the allotment of 4.81 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to nine of its aircraft lessors to clear the dues
New Delhi: SpiceJet Limited, India’s financially stricken low-cost carrier, has announced the allotment of 4.81 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to nine of its aircraft lessors to clear outstanding dues of ₹231 crore, the company announced through a statement filed with the BSE here today.