comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 04 2023 12:38:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.05 3.11%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573 0.58%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607 -0.69%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.35 -0.43%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 232.5 0.82%
Business News/ Companies / News/  SpiceJet issues shares to lessors to clear 231 crore dues
Back

SpiceJet issues shares to lessors to clear ₹231 crore dues

 1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 07:55 PM IST Naman Suri

The financially stricken low-cost carrier has announced the allotment of 4.81 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to nine of its aircraft lessors to clear the dues

SpiceJet has been scrambling to raise funds and restore operations for about a fourth of its fleet that has been grounded amid fierce competition in the sector (Bloomberg)Premium
SpiceJet has been scrambling to raise funds and restore operations for about a fourth of its fleet that has been grounded amid fierce competition in the sector (Bloomberg)

New Delhi: SpiceJet Limited, India’s financially stricken low-cost carrier, has announced the allotment of 4.81 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to nine of its aircraft lessors to clear outstanding dues of 231 crore, the company announced through a statement filed with the BSE here today.

Reportedly, the shareholders of the company at its meeting passed several resolutions, including a 2,500 crore fundraiser and a preferential issue of shares to lessors at an issue price of 48 each to clear its outstanding dues.

The nine lessors who have been allotted the shares include - SASOF III (A13) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF III (A6) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF III (C) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF III (E) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF III (A19) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF II (J) Aviation Ireland DAC Citrine Aircraft Leasing Limited, Fly Aircraft Holdings Seven Limited, Fly Aircraft Holdings One Limited.

The company also disclosed that it has further on a preferential basis allotted 3.41 crore equity shares and 13.15 crore warrants at issue price of 29.84 each to Spice Health Care Private Limited (an entity under ‘promoter group’).

SpiceJet has been scrambling to raise funds and restore operations for about a fourth of its fleet that has been grounded amid fierce competition in the sector. The legal battles, fund crunch, and grounded fleet have eroded the airline’s market share to 4.2% as of July - lower than that of new entrant Akasa Air.

SpiceJet, which in February converted around $100 million in dues to aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation into equity and debentures, is still entangled in legal battles with other lessors over dues.

Moreover, a fortnight ago, the Delhi High Court had ordered the airline to pay 100 crore by 10 September to former owner Kalanithi Maran over money owed. SpiceJet owes a total of 397 crore to Maran.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 07:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App