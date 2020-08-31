NEW DELHI: Ajay Singh-controlled SpiceJet Ltd has launched a portable, non-invasive ventilation device--SpiceOxy--for patients with mild-to-moderate breathing issues, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

SpiceOxy has been designed by engineers from the airline's subsidiary SpiceJet Technic and has been certified by international agency TUV.

The device has also obtained medical equipment certification, SpiceJet said.

"SpiceOxy is intended to provide non-invasive ventilator support to treat adult and paediatric patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) or respiratory insufficiency. Since this device is turbine based and light weight, it is perfect to use at home, in an ambulance, on hilly terrains like army base camps, hospitals, and portable applications such as wheelchairs and gurneys," it added.

SpiceOxy can be used effectively for maintaining oxygen levels and ventilation in patients and can be of significant help for symptomatic covid-19 patients with mild to moderate breathing symptoms to maintain oxygen saturation.

SpiceJet has also launched fingertip pulse oximeter, a handy device making it easier for people to measure the oxygen level of the blood.

"I am sure that these non-invasive, portable ventilators will greatly help patients with breathing issues and other chronic problems and can be easily used at home and taken along during travel. SpiceJet will continue to foster innovation to address challenges and offer solutions," said Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet Ltd.

