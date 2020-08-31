In the wake of coronavirus outbreak , the budget airlines SpiceJet introduced a portable ventilator for patients with mild-to-moderate breathing issues. Dubbed as 'SpiceOxy', the compact ventilator was designed by engineers of SpiceJet Technic, a subsidiary of SpiceJet.

This light weight device can be used at home, in an ambulance, on hilly terrain like army base camps, hospitals, and portable applications like wheelchairs and gurneys, according to the airlines.

The company claimed that the device is an "effective solution for patients with mild to moderate breathing issues". The new SpiceOxy ventilator could be useful to coronavirus patients as well. Along with the ventilator, SpiceJet also launched fingertip pulse oximeter, a handy device making it easier for people to measure the oxygen level of the blood.

SpiceOxy has been certified by international agency TUV and has also obtained ISO certification that is exclusive for medical equipment's among other necessary certifications, the company said in a statement.

Ajay Singh, chairman & managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “It is a big day for SpiceJet as we take another giant step in our journey to building a stronger and a more Aatma Nirbhar India. I am extremely happy to share that the SpiceOxy ventilator and pulse oximeter that we are launching today is proudly ‘Made in India’, designed and manufactured by our talented team of engineers."

"I am sure that these non-invasive, portable ventilators will greatly help patients with breathing issues and other chronic problems and can be easily used at home and taken along during travel. SpiceJet will continue to foster innovation to address challenges and offer solutions," he further mentioned.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has seen SpiceJet rise to the occasion and serve our fellow citizens when most wouldn’t venture out of their homes. There was not even a single day during the nation-wide lockdown when SpiceJet planes did not take-off. We have flown over one lakh Indians back to their homes and food and medicines and medical equipment to all corners of India and the world helping our country and fellow citizens when they needed it the most," Singh added.

