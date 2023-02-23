SpiceJet likely to sell 5% stake to aircraft lessor
- Under the proposed deal, Carlyle is expected to convert over $100 million of outstanding dues into equity in SpiceJet and compulsorily convertible debentures in the cargo arm SpiceXpress
New Delhi: Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd is likely to sell a 5% stake in the airline to its largest lessor US-based Carlyle Aviation Partners, people aware of the development said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×