SpiceJet likely to sell 5% stake to aircraft lessor
- Under the proposed deal, Carlyle is expected to convert over $100 million of outstanding dues into equity in SpiceJet and compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) in the cargo arm SpiceXpress which Carlyle can convert into equity in the company at a later stage, Mint has learnt
NEW DELHI : Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd might swap 5% of its equity for dues owed to its largest aircraft lessor, US-based Carlyle Aviation Partners, two people informed of the development said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×