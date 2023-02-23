SpiceJet likely to sell 5% stake to aircraft lessor

The airline also has plans to hive off SpiceXpress. Banks and shareholders gave their approval to hive off SpiceXpress in July 2022 and the carrier’s CMD Ajay Singh said the bifurcation will be done by the first week of August. The timeline for this exercise was later postponed to the October-December quarter of 2022 and is now expected to take place in the March quarter, a person aware of the development said.

