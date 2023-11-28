SpiceJet looking to raise $100 million, promoter Ajay Singh in talks with credit funds: Report
The development comes at a time when India's aviation sector has shown signs of improvement, and analysts pointing out that the prospects of SpiceJet have turned brighter following the grounding of bankruptcy-hit carrier GoFirst.
Cash-strapped private carrier SpiceJet is looking to raise around $100 million, a report said on November 28, claiming that the airline's promoter Ajay Singh is in talks with global credit funds in a bid to raise the targeted amount.
