SpiceJet Ltd has moved the Supreme Court against a Madras high court order that had directed winding up of the airline company.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on Tuesday mentioned this plea for hearing and argued that the matter needs to be heard urgently. The apex court agreed to hear the matter on 28 January.

In the second week of January, the high court had turned down an appeal by SpiceJet against a December order by a single-judge bench to wind up its operations after the airline failed to make payment of over $24 million to Swiss maintenance, repair and overhauling (MRO) service provider SR Technics.

A division bench of the high court comprising judges Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup and Paresh Upadhyay, however, extended a stay order on the judgement till 28 January, allowing SpiceJet to approach the apex court.

