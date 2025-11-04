SpiceJet names former IndiGo exec Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director, starting November 2025. Details here

SpiceJet has appointed Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director, starting November 3, 2025, to oversee strategic initiatives aimed at expansion, operational excellence, and business transformation, the airline said in an exchange filing.

He will report directly to the Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh.

With over three decades of experience in the aviation industry, Sanjay Kumar brings expertise in network planning, revenue management, marketing, and commercial strategy.

For nearly 12 years, Kumar served as Chief Commercial Officer at IndiGo and for a little over three years as its Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer. He has also held key leadership positions, including President & CEO at InterGlobe Technology Quotient and Chief Operating Officer at AirAsia India, among others.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sanjay back to the SpiceJet family. His deep understanding of the aviation business and proven leadership will be invaluable as we chart a new course for SpiceJet. With his strategic insights and executional strength, we are confident of accelerating our growth journey and strengthening our position as a leading and customer-centric airline.”