No frills airline SpiceJet has reported a net loss of ₹235.34 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as business remains under the clutches of Covid-19 pandemic. The domestic carrier had posted a loss of ₹807 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

While passenger business suffered due to the Covid-mandated restrictions, SpiceJet's cargo business "continued to provide much required lifeline" to its overall operations. On a segment basis, the revenue from cargo operations increased over 514 per cent to ₹416.5 crore for Q4 FY21 with profit of ₹67.8 crore in corresponding previous quarter ending March 2020, the airline said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday

