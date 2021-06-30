SpiceJet net loss narrows to 235 crore in Q4 FY21; cargo revenue grows 514%

While passenger business suffered due to the Covid-mandated restrictions, SpiceJet's cargo business "continued to provide much required lifeline" to its overall operations. On a segment basis, the revenue from cargo operations increased over 514 per cent to ₹416.5 crore for Q4 FY21 with profit of ₹67.8 crore in corresponding previous quarter ending March 2020, the airline said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday

