Home >Companies >News >SpiceJet net loss narrows to 235 crore in Q4 FY21; cargo revenue grows 514%

SpiceJet net loss narrows to 235 crore in Q4 FY21; cargo revenue grows 514%

Premium
SpiceJet recorded 15% growth in passenger revenue during the March quarter.
1 min read . 09:46 PM IST Vivek Punj

While passenger business suffered due to the Covid-mandated restrictions, SpiceJet's cargo business continued to provide much required lifeline to its overall operations

No frills airline SpiceJet has reported a net loss of 235.34 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as business remains under the clutches of Covid-19 pandemic. The domestic carrier had posted a loss of 807 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

While passenger business suffered due to the Covid-mandated restrictions, SpiceJet's cargo business "continued to provide much required lifeline" to its overall operations. On a segment basis, the revenue from cargo operations increased over 514 per cent to 416.5 crore for Q4 FY21 with profit of 67.8 crore in corresponding previous quarter ending March 2020, the airline said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday

