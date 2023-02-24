SpiceJet net profit quadruples in Q3 on higher demand, fares

For SpiceJet, total income from operations rose 6% to ₹2.829.5 crore in the quarter. Of this, total revenue from operations stood at ₹2,314.6 crore, and other income was at ₹514.9 crore. The airline has credited the other income to the settlement with Boeing for 13 grounded MAX aircraft and waiver of lease rentals on some aircraft, which were showing technical issues and were then returned during the period.