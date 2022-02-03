Budget carrier SpiceJet announced that it will be offering up to 14% off on flight tickets booked for senior citizens. The senior citizen to carry a valid photo ID with date of birth and display it at the time of check-in at the airport.

"Calling all golden couples. Enjoy special fares, Senior Citizen get up to 14% off on your flight tickets. Now tag along with your partner to a new and exciting place this Valentine’s Day, SpiceJet tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Book tickets on https://t.co/PykmFjYcix or download the app. #FlySpiceJet #Seniorcitizen pic.twitter.com/moupyF9BFs — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) February 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed for three weeks the order of winding up SpiceJet after the airline claimed that it is looking to settle the dispute over its outstanding dues with Swiss company 'Credit Suisse'.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli stayed the winding-up order for three weeks to await the measures taken by the airlines' management to resolve the dispute.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for SpiceJet, told the Bench that the airline will attempt to resolve the issues with Credit Suisse in three weeks.

However, senior advocate KV Vishwanathan, representing Credit Suisse, said that the offer put forth by SpiceJet is not worth even mentioning.

To this, the Bench cautioned SpiceJet and said if it does not want to pay its dues to Credit Suisse and others, then it will be declared insolvent.

"You want to run the airlines or close it? Why don't you produce your financial status? This is not the way you can run your airlines. What is your contribution? It's a serious matter, if they (SpiceJet) don't want to run airlines we will declare insolvent and go for liquidation," said CJI to Salve.

SpiceJet Limited has approached the apex court against the Madras High Court order of winding up the company.

As per Switzerland-based company Credit Suisse AG, SpiceJet had failed to honour its commitment to pay the bills for over 24 million dollars raised by the Swiss company towards maintenance, repairing, and overhauling of the aircraft engines and components.

Recently, the division bench of the Madras High Court had upheld the December 6, 2021, verdict of a single judge ordering the winding up of SpiceJet Limited and directing the official liquidator attached to the High Court to take over the assets of the company.

