With the number of active coronavirus cases coming down in the country and air passenger traffic in India rose for the third straight week as states are easing of curbs which in turn is leading more people to take to the skies.

Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced 'Mega Monsoon Sale'which will remain open till 30 June.SpiceJet's discounted offer is valid for travel between 1 August 2021 and 31 March 2022. The airline is also offering other benefits which include

Free flight vouchers: Free Flight Vouchers up to Rs1000* for your next travel starting 1st Aug., 2021.

Preferred seats: Book Seats and Priority Services at flat 149 only.

Spicemax: Extra Legroom, Priority Services and Complimentary Meal and Beverage Upgrade to SpiceMAX at flat 799 only.

"SpiceJet's Mega Monsoon Sale is here. And it's raining offers. Enjoy domestic fares starting at ₹999/- all-inclusive! What’s more; get a FREE flight voucher up to ₹1000 & other exciting offers. Travel period: 1st August, 2021 – 31st March,2022. Sale closes 30th June. T&C Apply, "SpiceJet'tweeted.

SpiceJet's Mega Monsoon Sale is here. And it's raining offers. Enjoy domestic fares starting at ₹999/- all-inclusive! What’s more; get a FREE flight voucher up to ₹1000 & other exciting offers. Travel period: 1st August, 2021 – 31st March,2022. Sale closes 30th June. T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/nFqBbVv5WG — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) June 25, 2021

Meanwhile, IndiGo will give 10 % discount from Wednesday onwards to all passengers who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a statement said.

The discount would be given on base fare and only "limited inventory" is available under this offer, the airline's statement noted.

"We feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive by encouraging more people," Sanjay Kumar, a senior official of Interglobe Aviation, which runs India's biggest airline, IndiGo, said in a statement.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.