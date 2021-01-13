SpiceJet offers flight tickets from 899 in new sale

SpiceJet has come up with a special sale, offering flight tickets starting at ₹899 for domestic flyers. SpiceJet’s Book Befikar Sale! offer opened for booking today (13 January) and will close on 17 January 2021. It is valid for travel between 1 April 2021 and 30 September 2021, the carrier mentioned on its website.

Under its Book Befikar Sale! offer, SpiceJet is giving one-time waiver on the change/cancellation fee (applicable on modification/cancellation done 21 days in advance to the date of departure). The budget carrier is also giving a free voucher of equivalent to the base fare amount up to a maximum of Rs1000 per customer, per flight.

"Book Befikar Sale! Book domestic tickets starting at just ₹899 all in. Also enjoy the freedom to change or cancel tickets with zero fee. What’s more; get a FREE flight voucher equivalent to the base fare of your ticket," budget carrier SpiceJet tweeted.

Book Befikar Sale! Book domestic tickets starting at just ₹899 all in. Also enjoy the freedom to change or cancel tickets with zero fee. What’s more; get a FREE flight voucher equivalent to the base fare of your ticket. Travel period: 1 Apr- 30 Sep. Sale closes 17 Jan.T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/QtJP3MZD6t — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 12, 2021

"The free flight vouchers will be valid till 28 February 2021. These vouchers can be redeemed for making fresh bookings with minimum transaction amount of ₹5,500 and having travel date between 1 April 2021 and 30 September 2021. The voucher will be applicable only on domestic flight bookings made via www.SpiceJet.com ," the airline mentioned on its website.

SpiceJet's latest offer is applicable on bookings made across all channels. "The discount will be applicable on one-way fares only. This offer can't be combined with any other offers and not applicable on group bookings," noted SpiceJet.

There is limited inventory and available on first-come, first-served basis only, SpiceJet said on its website.

The aviation industry has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and abroad in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Scheduled domestic passenger services resumed on 25 May last year after nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus outbreak.













