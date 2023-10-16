SpiceJet on social media posts: Not aware of staff kin floating airline company

New Delhi: SpiceJet on Monday clarified that it was not aware of spouses of key executives floating an aviation company, and said the new entity will require the consent of the low-cost carrier to be able to start a business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social media was abuzz with news of a new company – Sirius India Airlines Private Limited – floated by spouses of two key executives of the company – chief operating officer Arun Kashyap and chief commercial officer Shilpa Bhatia.

When contacted, SpiceJet denied any role in the creation of the company but said that the new company cannot enter any business without the consent of the airline.

“Sirius India Airlines Private Limited was incorporated in August 2023, but the company has remained inactive and has not undertaken any activity since its registration. Any future activity by the company will be carried out only with the consent of SpiceJet Ltd," a SpiceJet spokesperson told Mint.

According to data accessed by company data platform Toflr, Sirius India Airlines Private Limited is an unlisted private company incorporated on 18 August. It is classified as a private limited company and is located in Delhi. The authorized share capital is ₹21 million and the total paid-up capital is ₹1 million.

The available data mentions Meenakshi Kashyap and Ajay Bhatia as the two directors at the Sirius India Airlines. It is important to note that Meenakshi Kashyap is the wife of Arun Kashyap who is presently serving as the chief operating officer at SpiceJet. In his second stint at the airline, Kashyap was appointed in April and reports to SpiceJet's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh.

Sirius India’s second director Ajay Bhatia is the husband of Shilpa Bhatia, currently employed as Chief Commercial Officer at SpiceJet. For Bhatia, this is her third stint at the airline and she oversees areas of revenue management, sales and network planning. She also directly reports to Singh under the current designation.

“This information was not known to the airline and to the CMD. So far, it has been determined that it is not a development which warrants action but discussions have taken place. The exact motive for the formation of this new company is not known to SpiceJet as a company but it has been told to the concerned executives that they are required to keep the airline informed about any development, if and when, that take place related to Sirius India," an official told Mint on condition of anonymity.

On Monday, SpiceJet shares witnessed an 11% decline, reaching ₹38.72 apiece, before ending 8.5% down at ₹39.89 per scrip on the BSE. The stock exchange had sought a clarification from the airline on the movement in share volume.

‘There is no pending information or announcement from the Company which may have a bearing on the price behaviour in the securities of the Company except submission of un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 with stock exchange which shall be declared by the Company within the prescribed timeline," SpiceJet told BSE in its reply.

