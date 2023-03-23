SpiceJet open to sell more stakes in airline biz

“This was a bigger disaster than covid for us, and we are still on the path to recovery as a consequence of that. When the first aircraft crashed, we were told that, look, it must have been a pilot error, and while the matter was still being investigated, the second crash had happened. At that point, we were told that it was a 15-day affair. It is a small fix, and we will be flying again from 1 April (2019). We never imagined that that could take more than two years," Singh said.