SpiceJet pays dues of ₹62 cr to Marans

New Delhi: SpiceJet paid ₹62.5 crore to Kalanithi Maran on Monday, and is planning to clear the remaining ₹37.5 crore within a day, to comply with a 24 August Delhi high court order in connection with the arbitral award.

In a separate development earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ordered the debt laden airline to settle dues to Credit Suisse by 22 September. The SC also warned SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh, for not complying with its order in the case of defaults to Credit Suisse.

“SpiceJet acknowledges the legal process and is committed to complying with all court directives and obligations in the Credit Suisse case and will make the payment of $1.5 million as per the court directive. Till date, SpiceJet has already paid a total of $8 million to Credit Suisse," the airline said in a statement.

This liability is an old one and predates the current Promoter taking over the company

In its earlier order on the arbitral award to Maran, former promoter of SpiceJet, the Delhi high court had asked the airline to clear dues of ₹100 crore by 10 September. However, SpiceJet told the court that it failed to meet the deadline due to bank holidays on 9 and 10 September. The airline also submitted a cheque of ₹37.5 crore in court towards settling the dues, but the counsel appearing for the Marans refused to accept it, and requested SpiceJet to transfer the amount via RTGS. Subsequently, the high court asked SpiceJet to comply with its earlier order, and pay the remaining amount by Tuesday. The case will come up for hearing on 3 October.

At SpiceJet’s request, the court also asked the Marans to file an affidavit, committing to maintain the confidentiality of SpiceJet’s asset disclosure.

Appearing for Maran, senior counsel Maninder Singh had questioned SpiceJet’s move to disclose the assets in a sealed cover, to which SpiceJet argued that it was not in a position to disclose the assets publicly as it would harm the company’s interests. SpiceJet owes Maran ₹397 crore.

Maran’s counsel also claimed SpiceJet had forfeited its right to be heard in court by wilfully disobeying the court’s orders. He added the airline should also forfeit its entire profit of ₹204 crore, as well as future profits if the debt is not paid on time.

Senior lawyer Amit Sibal, representing SpiceJet, argued in turn that demanding immediate payment may push the airline into insolvency and that wouldn’t benefit the Marans as they would be termed as operational creditors.

Sibal also attributed SpiceJet’s financial difficulties to various factors, including the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft, losses due to the pandemic, and increased fuel prices due to the Ukraine conflict.

The Delhi high court, in its 31 July order, upheld the arbitration award and directed the low-cost carrier and its owner Ajay Singh to reimburse ₹579 crore, with interest to Maran.

Maran had transferred his shareholding to Singh in 2015 when SpiceJet faced financial troubles. Singh took over SpiceJet’s full liabilities of ₹1,500 crore as part of the agreement. Subsequently, Maran moved the court seeking relief as the airline had failed to issue convertible warrants and preference shares, and asked it to pay up or return the money.

In 2018, an arbitration panel awarded a refund of ₹579 crore plus interest to Maran, and in 2020, the high court ordered SpiceJet to deposit ₹243 crore as interest payment.

The court, while issuing the verbal warning, cautioned Ajay Singh that he could face a jail sentence if he doesn’t clear the monthly instalment of $50,000 along with an additional $1 million to Credit Suisse by the next hearing. The court is set to pass an order in the case on the 22nd of September.

According to the terms of the settlement dated back in May, 2022, SpiceJet claims that it owes an outstanding due of $1 million to Credit Suisse, whereas Credit Suisse claims that SpiceJet owes them $4.5 million.

On August 14th, the Supreme Court had already issued a notice to SpiceJet in response to the contempt plea filed by Credit Suisse, alleging willful and intentional non-compliance with the court order.

In May 2022, SpiceJet and Credit Suisse entered into an agreement to resolve the issue of default payment after SpiceJet defaulted on a payment of $20 million to the Swiss-based company SR Technics, which provides maintenance services to SpiceJet.