SpiceJet pays dues of ₹62 cr to Marans

SpiceJet pays dues of ₹62 cr to Marans3 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:27 PM IST
SpiceJet pays ₹62.5 crore to Kalanithi Maran, plans to pay remaining ₹37.5 crore to comply with court order. Supreme Court orders SpiceJet to settle dues to Credit Suisse by 22 September.
New Delhi: SpiceJet paid ₹62.5 crore to Kalanithi Maran on Monday, and is planning to clear the remaining ₹37.5 crore within a day, to comply with a 24 August Delhi high court order in connection with the arbitral award.
