SpiceJet pays ₹62.5 crore to Marans, to pay ₹37.5 crore by Tuesday 11 Sep 2023
The airline plans to pay the remaining 37.5 crore to Maran by today or at the latest by tomorrow, depending on banking hours
New Delhi: SpiceJet on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that it has paid ₹62.5 crore out of the due of ₹100 crore to Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran in connection with the arbitral award execution. The airline plans to pay the remaining ₹37.5 crore to Maran today or latest by tomorrow, depending on banking hours.