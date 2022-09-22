SpiceJet pilots to get 20% salary hike in this October

Around 20% salary hike will be given to SpiceJet pilots in October this year.
It has also decided to place certain pilots on leave without pay (LWP) for a period of three months as a temporary measure to rationalize costs.
Around 20% salary hike will be given to SpiceJet pilots in October this year, the company told news agency ANI. This salary revision follows a 6% hike announced last month.
This comes days after the airline organization decided to place certain pilots on leave without pay (LWP) for a period of three months as a temporary measure to rationalize costs.
"This measure, which is in line with SpiceJet's policy of not retrenching any employee which the airline steadfastly followed even during the peak of the Covid pandemic, will help rationalise the pilot strength vis- -vis the aircraft fleet," the budget carrier's statement read.
Captain Gurcharan Arora, SVP-Flight Operations, SpiceJet told all the pilots as quoted by ANI said, "We are keeping our commitment of increasing salaries in a calibrated manner, hence, the salary for the month of October will see an increase of around 20% for our captains and senior first officers."
Sources also informed that the airline will deposit the TDS of all employees in the next 2-3 weeks. A significant portion of provident funds will also be credited.
The first tranche of ECLGS payment has been received and the second tranche is expected very soon, said Captain Arora adding that the management was looking to raise USD 200 million in addition to the ECLGS from the government.
Earlier on Wednesday, Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has extended the cap on SpiceJet’s operating capacity until the end of October.
However, the aviation regulator has noted that there is appreciable reduction in number of safety incidents.
It has earlier issued a warning notice to SpiceJet after a review of recent incidents by the watchdog showed "poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions" by the airline.
In recent months, SpiceJet has been facing turbulent times, including financial headwinds. Back in July, the regulator directed the airline to operate only 50% of flights in the wake of many of its planes facing technical issues.
