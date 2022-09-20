SpiceJet places some pilots on leave without pay to cut costs

The airline has been restricted to operate flights up to 50% of its capacity as per a July 27 order by the regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation. According to the order, SpiceJet's operations have been cut for eight weeks from July 27, during which it will remain under the regulator's enhanced surveillance. The airline has to demonstrate sufficient technical support to the aviation regulator for it to be allowed to fly more than 50 percent departures beyond the 8-week period.