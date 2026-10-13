HC rejects SpiceJet’s plea for more time to deposit ₹144.5 cr in Maran dispute

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed SpiceJet’s plea seeking more time to deposit ₹144.51 crore in its dispute with Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways.

A bench of Justice Vinod Kumar said that repeated extensions could not be granted, as the airline had failed to honour its undertaking to deposit ₹50 crore within 45 days, as part of its commitment to pay the outstanding amount in instalments.

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The court observed that it could have considered allowing the airline to furnish property documents as security for the outstanding amount had it deposited the initial ₹50 crore as promised.

“This court would have taken a lenient view in respect of time limit of second instalment, had petitioner complied with their own undertaking of depositing ₹50 crores with registrar general within 45 days,” the court said, adding, “In such a situation, repeated extension cannot be granted.”

The court also rejected SpiceJet’s proposal to furnish documents of a Gurugram property as security.

It noted that the proposal had previously been rejected in an order dated 18 February 2026, when the property was under mortgage. Although the property was now stated to be unencumbered, the court said its primary concern was the airline’s failure to honour its undertaking to deposit ₹50 crore.

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The written order was not available till press time. The enforcement applications in the dispute will be heard on 3 November.

On 13 July, SpiceJet had undertaken to deposit ₹50 crore with the court registry within 45 days and the remaining ₹94.51 crore within 90 days.

The airline had relied on the Centre’s emergency credit support programme for airlines amid the West Asia conflict and rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices to meet its payment obligations.

In August, SpiceJet sought more time from the Delhi High Court to deposit the first ₹50 crore instalment towards the ₹144.51 crore it owes Maran and KAL Airways in the long-running dispute. The airline had said it received the first tranche of emergency credit support from the government in June and used the funds for its operations, while the second tranche of around ₹349 crore was yet to materialise.

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The latest development is part of a series of legal proceedings over SpiceJet’s outstanding liability to Maran and KAL Airways.

The court’s rejection to extend more time to deposit ₹144.51 crore comes as the cash-strapped airline grapples with mounting financial and operational challenges, including legal disputes, unpaid salary dues and disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

SpiceJet, once India’s third-largest airline, has slipped to fourth place behind Akasa Air, with its domestic market share falling to 1.2% in August 2026, compared with Akasa’s 5.5%, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.

The airline’s shares fell 1.49% to ₹8.62 on Tuesday at 11.58 am, against the previous close of ₹8.75.

Also Read | Are fliers guinea pigs for aviation authorities?

How it started The dispute dates back to 2015, when Maran and KAL Airways transferred their 58.46% stake in SpiceJet to promoter Ajay Singh during a period of severe financial stress at the airline.

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As part of the transaction, Maran had infused around ₹679 crore into SpiceJet through convertible warrants and preference shares. Maran subsequently alleged that the new management failed to issue the securities, leading to arbitration proceedings.

In July 2018, the arbitral tribunal directed SpiceJet to refund ₹579 crore along with interest. The dispute subsequently went through multiple rounds of litigation before the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.

In February 2023, the Supreme Court directed the encashment of a ₹270 crore bank guarantee and ordered SpiceJet to pay ₹75 crore towards interest, warning that non-compliance would make the arbitral award executable. SpiceJet has said it has already paid around ₹729 crore towards the award, including interest.

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Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court recorded ₹194.51 crore as outstanding and, after adjusting ₹50 crore already deposited, directed SpiceJet and Ajay Singh to deposit ₹144.51 crore. The airline’s attempts to replace the cash deposit with a Gurugram property were rejected, prompting it to approach the Supreme Court citing financial stress and the West Asia crisis.

The Supreme Court subsequently allowed SpiceJet to return to the Delhi High Court in light of subsequent developments, including the West Asia crisis and government support measures for airlines. SpiceJet then agreed to pay the outstanding amount in phases, relying on government credit support.

An email query sent to SpiceJet seeking its response remained unanswered till press time.

Operational difficulties PTI reported on Monday that around 40 pilots operating SpiceJet’s Q400 aircraft had refused to fly until pending salaries were cleared, a stance supported by the Airline Pilots’ Association of India. The airline had 10 operational aircraft, while 37 remained parked.

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The government is also keeping a close watch on the airline’s operations and financial position. In September, civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu told the news agency that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation was conducting operational and financial scrutiny of SpiceJet to prevent passenger inconvenience and ensure continuity of operations.

Naidu also highlighted the government’s decision to extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to airlines facing difficulties amid the West Asia crisis. SpiceJet has received ₹150 crore under the scheme.

The airline’s financial performance reflects the pressure it faces. SpiceJet reported a consolidated net loss of ₹261.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter, compared with a net profit of ₹20.43 crore in the year-ago period. The loss, however, was lower than the ₹621.29 crore reported in the September 2025 quarter.

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SpiceJet has not yet released its financial results for the April-June 2026 quarter.

About the Author Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.