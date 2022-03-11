Spicejet promoter Ajay Singh granted interim protection from arrest, asked to join investigation1 min read . 01:32 PM IST
- A Delhi Court granted interim protection from arrest to Spicejet promoter Ajay Singh and asked Singh to join the investigation
A Delhi Court has granted interim protection from arrest to Spicejet airlines Managing Director and promoter Ajay Singh and directed him to join the investigation in an alleged cheating case registered against him, news agency ANI reported. The court was hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by Spicejet promoter Ajay Singh after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.
"Considering the totality of facts and circumstances, the applicant/accused is directed to join the investigation on March 11 and further as and when called in by the investigation officer," the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vineeta Goyal on Wednesday after hearing the submission of all sides said.
Additionally, the order reads, "investigation Officer (IO) is directed to file a status report on the adjourned date. List this application on March 28. Till then, no coercive action be taken against the applicant/accused."
The present case was registered at Hauz Khas Police Station with the directions of the court under section 156(3) Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), on the complaint of Preeti Nanda wife of Sanjiv Nanda wherein it has alleged by her that Singh defrauded her, according to the Delhi Police.
The Delhi Police while opposing the anticipatory bail plea stated that investigation has revealed that there are four more cases against Aiay Singh which shows his conduct.
"Investigation is at a very crucial stage. Accused/ applicant can influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence," said Delhi Police.
Senior Advocate N Hariharan who appeared for Ajay Singh stated that he was ready and willing to join the investigation, which he was unable to do earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(With inputs from agencies)
