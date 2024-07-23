SpiceJet to raise up to ₹3,000 crore via QIP

  • In December 2023, the SpiceJet board approved raising 2,250 crore from 64 entities, including financial institutions, foreign institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and private investors

Anu Sharma
Published23 Jul 2024, 04:39 PM IST
SpiceJet has faced severe financial and legal challenges since the onset of covid pandemic and that has had a direct impact on its fleet size and market share. Photographer: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Bloomberg News
SpiceJet has faced severe financial and legal challenges since the onset of covid pandemic and that has had a direct impact on its fleet size and market share. Photographer: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Bloomberg News

In a relief for low-cost carrier SpiceJet, the board of the budget carrier on Tuesday approved raising up to 3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The company informed the stock exchanges that its board has considered and approved raising funds aggregating up to 3000 crore through the issue of shares or any other eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers.

In December 2023, the SpiceJet board approved raising 2,250 crore from 64 entities, including financial institutions, foreign institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and private investors through the issuance of equity shares and warrants. In February 2024, the airline said it secured additional funding of 316 crore, bringing the total raised through its preferential issue to 1,060 crore.

Last week, the airline reported its earnings for the December and March quarters after a wait of more than six months. The airline's consolidated net loss shrank to 423.7 crore for the full financial year ended March 2024 from a consolidated net loss of 1,513 crore a year ago.

SpiceJet has faced severe financial and legal challenges since the onset of covid pandemic and that has had a direct impact on its fleet size and market share. The airline’s market share has shrunk rapidly over the past five years—to 4% of the domestic aviation market in May 2024 from 5.4% in May 2023 and 14.8% in May 2019. Similarly, the airline’s fleet has also shrunk to around 47 aircraft compared to 76 aircraft in 2019, as per data from aircraft tracking website flightradar24.

SpiceJet has been embroiled in legal battles over unpaid dues to aircraft lessors, vendors and suppliers, and faces contempt notices from the Delhi high court and the National Company Law Tribunal. 

Total liabilities for the company at the end of the March quarter stood at 11,690.7 crore as compared to 12,420.2 crore as of December 2023.

