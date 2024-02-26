SpiceJet reaches settlement with lessor Celestial Aviation
The debt-laden airline is embroiled in numerous legal disputes with creditors over unpaid bills.
New Delhi: Budget airline SpiceJet Ltd on Monday informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that it has reached a settlement with aircraft lessor Celestial Aviation. The airline has already begun processing some payments under the agreement and requested an additional week to finalize the remaining settlement details. Upon conclusion of all formalities, the lessor has agreed to withdraw the case.