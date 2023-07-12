Singh offers lifeline to SpiceJet

New Delhi: SpiceJet Ltd will receive a fresh capital infusion of ₹500 crore from its promoter Ajay Singh, offering a lifeline to the financially-beleaguered budget airline. Singh will infuse the funds by subscribing to fresh equity shares and/or convertible instruments.

The decision was made at SpiceJet’s board meeting on Wednesday to consider various options to raise funds either by selling shares or convertible securities on a preferential basis or both.

The airline, which is struggling due to poor finances, has yet to declare earnings for the March quarter and for the financial year ended 31 March.

Post the six-hour-long board meeting, SpiceJet announced Singh’s decision to strengthen the airline’s financial position.

The airline board has agreed to issue equity shares and/or convertible securities/equity share warrants on preferential basis to Singh, on preferential basis, in one or more tranches at an issue price to be determined in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations, according to the airline.

SpiceJet said the decision is subject to approval from shareholders, Sebi, and any other concerned competent authorities.

As the fundraising will be considered as equity contribution by the promoters, SpiceJet will also be entitled for additional credit facilities of ₹206 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) of the government.

“SpiceJet has a bright future and I am committed to helping it achieve its full potential. This investment will allow the airline to accelerate its growth plans and capture new opportunities in the market, grow its revenue and profits," Singh, who is also the chairman and managing director said.

While funds through ECLGS will be used to resume flights of grounded planes, the fund infusion from Singh could be used to add Boeing Max planes.

SpiceJet said it is already utilizing $50 million funds under the ECLGS scheme. Two of its grounded aircraft, a Boeing 737 and a Q400, have been operationalized so far, and more planes are expected to rejoin the fleet soon. The airline currently has a fleet of around 55 aircraft and 23 of those are grounded.

SpiceJet was severely hit by covid-19, incurring a consolidated net loss of ₹302 crore in FY19, followed by ₹937 crore in FY20, ₹1,030 crore in FY21, and ₹1,744 crore in FY22.

In the first three quarters of FY23, the airline’s consolidated net loss stood at ₹1,507 crore. The fourth quarter results are yet to be announced. Besides, the airline is entangled in legal disputes with lessors.

Meanwhile, Singh and the airline are also involved in a legal battle against SpiceJet’s former promoters, Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Group. In the latest development, the Marans have ruled out the possibility of an amicable settlement with SpiceJet Ltd, insisting that the cash-strapped airline comply with the Supreme Court order to pay outstanding arbitral amount of ₹380 crore to it.