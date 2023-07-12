Singh offers lifeline to SpiceJet

1 min read

SpiceJet will receive a capital infusion of ?500 crore from its promoter Ajay Singh, providing financial support to the struggling budget airline. The funds will be used to strengthen the airline's financial position and may be used to add Boeing Max planes. SpiceJet is also eligible for additional credit facilities under the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme. The airline has incurred significant losses in recent years and is currently involved in legal disputes with lessors and its former promoters.

