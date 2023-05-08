NCLT serves notice to SpiceJet on Aircastle plea1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:23 PM IST
Last week, Aircastle filed an insolvency application against the low-cost carrier, seeking to initiate corporate insolvency resolution process under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
SpiceJet has received a notice from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in New Delhi, following an application by aircraft lessor Aircastle (Ireland) Ltd over non-payment of dues by the airline.
