NEW DELHI : No-frills carrier SpiceJet Limited on Tuesday said it has received shareholders’ approval to transfer its cargo and logistics services business to its subsidiary, SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt. Ltd (SpiceXpress), which will result in a one-time gain of ₹2,555.77 crore for the airline.

The transfer of the logistics business will wipe out a substantial portion of the company’s negative net worth, the airline said.

The consideration for the slump sale shall be discharged by SpiceXpress by issuance of its shares in favour of SpiceJet, it added.

A slump sale is the transfer of one or more undertakings as a result of the sale for a lump sum consideration without values being assigned to the individual assets and liabilities in such sales.

"SpiceJet had a negative net worth of ₹3,300 crore as on 30 June 2021. The negative net worth will reduce to about ₹745 crore post the transfer of the logistics business," the airline said in the statement.

"The company has also received shareholders’ approval to raise funds by issue of eligible securities through Qualified institutional placement (QIP). SpiceJet plans to raise ₹2,500 crore through a QIP," it added.

SpiceJet reported its sixth consecutive quarterly loss at ₹731.12 crore during the three-month period that ended on 30 June. This is primarily because of the impact of second wave of covid-19 during the quarter, which led to a massive decline in passenger traffic.

This prompted Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, the auditors of SpiceJet, to raise doubts about the airline’s ability to continue as a going concern as mounting losses led to complete erosion of net worth, with current liabilities exceeding current assets by ₹6,044.91 crore as of 30 June 2021.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh on Tuesday said the shareholder approval paves way for the airline's long-term plans to take concrete shape.

"Post the transfer of the logistics business, the new company will be able to raise capital independently of SpiceJet to fund its growth. We have also received shareholder approval to raise funds through a QIP ensuring our long-term growth plans remain intact," he added.

Interestingly, according to a 30 August report by The Hindu BusinessLine, SpiceJet had in a recent proceeding related to a dispute with aircraft manufacturer De Havilland informed the Delhi high court that its promoter Ajay Singh has declined to infuse fresh funds in the airline.

“Singh has expressed his inability to inject further funds in the company in his individual capacity," SpiceJet said in the court filing.

