DGCA lifts enhanced SpiceJet surveillance after nearly a year

In a respite for SpiceJet, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has removed the budget airline from enhanced surveillance.
The aviation regulator conducted 51 spot checks across 11 locations in the country on the airline’s fleet of Boeing B737 and Bombardier DHC Q-400 aircraft. A total of 23 aircraft were inspected and 95 observations were made by DGCA teams.
“The findings were of routine nature and were not considered significant by DGCA. Suitable maintenance action was taken by the airline to address the findings in accordance with DGCA guidelines. As a consequence, SpiceJet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA," the regulator said.
SpiceJet had reported multiple incidents of technical glitches during flights between April and July 2022. As a result, the regulator issued an order on 27 July, 2022 to keep the airline under enhanced surveillance.
“In view of the observations made in the past concerning inadequate maintenance and in view of the incidents during the monsoon season last year, Spicejet was placed under enhanced surveillance by DGCA," the regulator said.
Recently, the airline announced that it will receive a fresh capital infusion of ₹500 crore from its promoter Ajay Singh, offering a lifeline to the financially-beleaguered budget airline. Singh will infuse the funds by subscribing to fresh equity shares and/or convertible instruments.
SpiceJet is also utilizing $50 million funds under the ECLGS scheme to resume flights of its grounded aircraft. Two of its grounded planes--a Boeing 737 and a Q400--have been operationalized so far, and more are expected to rejoin the fleet soon. The airline currently has a fleet of around 55 aircraft and 23 of those are grounded.
SpiceJet was severely hit by covid-19, incurring a consolidated net loss of ₹302 crore in FY19, followed by ₹937 crore in FY20, ₹1,030 crore in FY21, and ₹1,744 crore in FY22.
In the first three quarters of FY23, the airline’s consolidated net loss stood at ₹1,507 crore. The fourth quarter results are yet to be announced. Besides, the airline is entangled in legal disputes with lessors.
