SpiceJet reports 731.12 crore consolidated loss during June quarter

SpiceJet reports 731.12 crore consolidated loss during June quarter

The airline's consolidated net loss widened by 21.75% from 600.52 crore during the year ago period.
2 min read . 08:24 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • The Gurugram-based carrier said that its business operations were significantly hit due to the continued impact of covid‐19 which impacted travel demand during the June quarter

New Delhi: SpiceJet Ltd. on Friday reported its sixth consecutive quarterly loss at 731.12 crore during the three months period that ended on 30 June, primarily due to the impact of second wave of covid-19 during the quarter that led to a massive decline in passenger traffic.

New Delhi: SpiceJet Ltd. on Friday reported its sixth consecutive quarterly loss at 731.12 crore during the three months period that ended on 30 June, primarily due to the impact of second wave of covid-19 during the quarter that led to a massive decline in passenger traffic.

The Gurugram-based carrier said that its business operations were significantly hit due to the continued impact of covid‐19 which impacted travel demand during the June quarter.

The Gurugram-based carrier said that its business operations were significantly hit due to the continued impact of covid‐19 which impacted travel demand during the June quarter.

The airline's consolidated net loss widened by 21.75% from 600.52 crore during the year ago period.

Its consolidated revenue rose 83% from a year earlier to 1,294.99 crore. It must however be noted that domestic flight operations were suspended between March and May 2020 by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Expenses also rose by 55% on an annual basis to 2,026.10 crore during the June quarter.

“The last five quarters have been the most difficult phase ever for SpiceJet as aviation remained the worst‐hit sector during the second wave as well. Q1 (April-June 2021) was severely impacted by the second wave as passenger traffic almost disappeared," SpiceJet Limited's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said in a statement.

"While no one can predict the future, with vaccination numbers picking up and demand for air travel increasing steadily, we hope

the trend reverses soon," Singh added.

Meanwhile, Walker Chandiok & Co LLP— the auditors to SpiceJet— have once again raised doubts about the airline's ability to continue as a going concern as the mounting losses have led to complete erosion of net worth with current liabilities exceeding current assets by 6,044.91 crore, at the end of 30 June 2021.

"These conditions, together with uncertainties relating to the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on the operations of the Company....indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," it said.

SpiceJet Ltd. also reported other income of 169.99 crore, which contains compensation from Boeing Co. for the grounding of 737Max planes. The airline is however yet to receive a substantial portion of the compensation from Boeing in form of cash.

The auditors also added that had the airline not recognised such other income (including its related foreign exchange restatement), the reported loss for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 would have been higher by 163 crore.

Meanwhile, the company’s cargo arm, SpiceXpress, which the airline plans to hive off into a separate entity, reported a net profit of 30 crore during the June quarter, the company said.

“We are in the process of hiving off our logistics platform, SpiceXpress, which will unlock significant value for SpiceJet and its shareholders. This will also allow SpiceXpress to raise capital to fuel its rapid growth," SpiceJet's chairman and managing director Singh added.

