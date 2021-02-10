SpiceJet reports fourth consecutive quarterly loss in Oct-Dec

New Delhi: No-frills carrier SpiceJet Limited on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of ₹66.78 crore for October-December, its fourth consecutive quarterly loss, primarily due to muted travel demand following the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline had reported a profit of ₹77.97 crore during the same period of the previous year.

Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation

Auditors of SpiceJet Limited, Walker Chandiok &.Co LLP, said the company would have reported a wider loss in the December quarter had it not recognized other income and foreign exchange gains on account of compensation expected from Boeing Co for the grounding of 737Max aircraft following two fatal accidents in 2018 and 2019, which forced regulators around the world to ground the aircraft.

The aircraft has in the past few months then been allowed to fly by regulators in the US and Europe. SpiceJet is currently the only Indian operator of Boeing 737Max planes. The Indian aviation regulator is yet to allow the aircraft to resume operations in India.

According to the auditors, SpiceJet's management recognized 'other income' of ₹140.36 crore for the December quarter and related 'foreign exchange loss on restatement' of ₹10.61 crore for the quarter.

"Had the Company not recognised such other income (including its related foreign exchange restatement), the reported loss for the quarter and nine months period ended 31 December 2020 would have been higher by ₹150.97 crore and ₹447.05 crore, respectively," the auditors added.

Most airlines around the world don't assume compensation as revenue directly and book the compensation amount only after it is agreed, finalized and paid, said a senior airline official, who spoke under the condition of anonymity.

"The Boeing compensation numbers are what SpiceJet unilaterally assumes and books as revenues. There is no agreement reached with Boeing yet on compensation and what form it will take. Therefore this is imagined revenues for now. Auditors have been noting their discomfort with these assumptions each quarter," the official added.

Following the December quarter results, the auditors have also raised doubts about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern after the December quarter results as the airline's accumulated losses amounted to ₹3,960.26 crore at the end of 31 December, resulting in complete erosion of its net worth with the current liabilities exceeding its current assets by ₹4,778.36 crore. At the end of 31 December, SpiceJet's negative net worth stood at about ₹2,343 crore.

Five analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated SpiceJet's December quarter standalone loss at ₹34.76 crore on a revenue of ₹1,783.90 crore.

SpiceJet's consolidated revenue for the December quarter dropped to ₹1,901.62 crore, down 51.57% on an annual basis. The company's total expenses also declined 48.85%% to ₹1,968.40 crore. However, the airline's expenses continue to exceed its total revenues.

In comparison, India's largest domestic airline, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd operated IndiGo reported a fourth straight quarterly loss as travel demand remained muted compared to the year-ago period due to the covid-19 pandemic. The airline reported a net loss of ₹620.14 crore during the December quarter.

"The pandemic has, undoubtedly, been the biggest crisis to hit the aviation industry and we are confident that things will only get better for us from now on," SpiceJet's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said in a statement.

"With our cargo business proving its true potential, the passenger business getting back on track significantly and a tight control on costs, we have managed to reduce our losses significantly in this quarter," Singh added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via