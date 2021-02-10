SpiceJet reports fourth consecutive quarterly loss in Oct-Dec

Following the December quarter results, the auditors have also raised doubts about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern after the December quarter results as the airline's accumulated losses amounted to ₹3,960.26 crore at the end of 31 December, resulting in complete erosion of its net worth with the current liabilities exceeding its current assets by ₹4,778.36 crore. At the end of 31 December, SpiceJet's negative net worth stood at about ₹2,343 crore.

